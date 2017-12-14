Friends, lovers and family members are sharing the love this holiday season with PillowTalk dedications. An absolutely beautiful message from Kelsey all the way down to the shore line in Westbrook to Steve in Berlin. “I want him to know how much I appreciate him and love him. I am so thankful for every day I get to spend with him.” Kelsey set the PillowTalk mood with a holiday request for Frank Sinatra.

It was also a night for the children. A beautiful message of comfort and support on the love lines meant for the people of Sandy Hook, CT from Colleen in Tolland, CT. ” The thoughts of everyone are with you today and every day.” Allison Demers is the perfect messenger with her song, Christmas In Connecticut.

Jen in South Windsor called to send her love to her children, Rocky, Jacob and little seven week old Madison. How does mom feel about her newborn little girl? “Amazing” she told me on the PillowTalk love lines. We came up with this song by Faith Hill.