Susan Linker from Our Companions brought by 4 lovable animals today! Let’s meet them!

Pip and Ivy:



Ever think of adopting a Guinea Pig? If so, Pip (pictured on the left) and Ivy are great cage mates and would be a great addition to your family. They are both about 3 yrs old, they’re very curious, vocal, and friendly! Both enjoy their out time to explore, eat, get head scratches, and eat their parsley treats. This pair of piggies will become a beloved part of your family in no time!

Smudge and Blaze

Smudge and Blaze are also an adorable pair of kittens that need a good home. Blaze is an irresistible little tuxedo, always happy and very mature for her age! She loves to play with her sibling Smudge and toys, especially her ball of twine! After her playtime, she’s a great companion happy to snuggle with her people. Smudge is an absolute sweetheart, a very loving little girl who thinks snuggling on laps is the best thing in the world! She has quite the purr and even very polite when she asks for attention! She loves everyone, including her siblings and playtime.

They are four months old and looking for a great home where they can be adopted together. If you’re interested in learning more about this loveable beauty, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.