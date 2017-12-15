One of things that good parents do is create a family and hold it together. When you lose a parent or parents, families can fall apart. Beyond the initial loss, it takes it’s toll particularly at holiday time because of the memories.

So when someone comes along and fills in that loss and makes you believe again, it gives you your life back. You can start living again.

Kate from Windsor called me on Friday night on the PillowTalk love lines to do a dedication. Listen to what she had to say to Mathew, his sister Jen and their parents. Kate, thank you for sharing the love in your story and spreading it around at Christmastime.

Kate's Thank you to Mathew