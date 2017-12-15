By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: Chuck Taylor

Earlier this week, the inductees for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame were announced. The class of 2018 is:

  • Bon Jovi
  • The Cars
  • Dire Straits
  • The Moody Blues
  • Nina Simone
  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe (for early influence)

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January.

 

