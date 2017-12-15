Photo credit: Chuck Taylor
Earlier this week, the inductees for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame were announced. The class of 2018 is:
- Bon Jovi
- The Cars
- Dire Straits
- The Moody Blues
- Nina Simone
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe (for early influence)
The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January.
Comments
Chuck TaylorMy radio career began right here in Connecticut when I started Reporting on the stock car races at the now defunct Danbury Fair Race-arena, at the...More from Chuck Taylor