Photo credit: Chuck Taylor

Earlier this week, the inductees for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame were announced. The class of 2018 is:

Bon Jovi

The Cars

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe (for early influence)

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January.