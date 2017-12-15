MUSIC:

Kenny Rogers: The Final Tour – Christmas and the Hits stops at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday at 8pm. Tickets $35-$75. http://www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

All-Star Christmas starring the Backstreet Boys & Fergie comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8pm! Tickets $50-$75. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Los Lobos play Infinity Hall in Hartford Saturday 8:30pm. Tickets $79-$99. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Melissa Etheridge: Merry Christmas Baby will play at the Garde Arts Center in New London Friday 8pm. Tickets $58-$278. 860-444-7373 or http://www.gardearts.org

Holiday Cirque Spectacular with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra graces the stage at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford Saturday at 2 & 7pm. Tickets start at $27. http://www.hartfordsymphony.org

Rockapella comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday 8pm. Tickets $.47 http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

The “Holiday Evening of Harmony,” originally scheduled for Sat 9 Dec at 9 pm at Mercy High School is rescheduled. The concert will now be held on Sunday at 2 pm at Mercy High School, 1940 Randolph Road, Middletown, CT. The tenth annual “Holiday Evening of Harmony” concert features the signature singing groups from six area high schools (Coginchaug Regional HS, Haddam-Killingworth HS, Mercy HS, Middletown HS, Nathan Hale-Ray HS, and Portland HS.) Funds raised by the concert are used to support the music departments of each school, provide scholarships, and prevent child abuse. The event is sponsored by the Exchange Club of Middletown.

THEATER:

“The 20th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” returns to Hartford Stage with a brand new Scrooge – Michael Preston! Runs through December 30th… 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 24th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Going to the Chapel” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 16th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Christmas on the Rocks” takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through December 23rd. Tickets $30-$65. http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

Cris Angel Mind Freak- Live! comes to to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday through Sunday. Tickets $49. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Traditional or Hip-Hop Nutcracker… you decide! Enjoy two traditional performances of the Nutmeg Ballet Nutcracker at the Bushnell in Hartford Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 & 4:30pm. Tickets $38-$60. Or a Hip-Hop version Sunday 4:30pm. Tickets $19.50-$69.50. http://www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

EVENTS:

Hanukkah is celebrated Sunday 4pm at Blue Back Square in West Hartford with the carving of an 8 foot tall Menorah from ice! Glow in the dark face painting, dreidels, food and more! http://www.chabadhartford.com

Don’t miss the Ugly Sweater Party at the New Britain Museum of American Art Friday 7 to 10pm. Make Origami Ornaments, Dance, and enjoy beer tastings! $15-$30. 860-229-0257 or http://www.nbmaa.org

Love to dance? Try out for the Yard Goats Dance Troupe Sunday at 10am to 1pm at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. Open to kids of all abilities 6-18.

Take the family on a drive through Holiday Light Fantasia… a 2 mile run of more than one million holiday twinkling lights at Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st. Sunday through Thursdays 5 to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 5-10pm. $15 per car benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp. http://www.holidaylightfantasia.org

Festival of Silver Lights shines bright in Hubbard Park in Meriden through Janaury 1st. This drive through event is FREE and is open daily 5pm to Midnight. 203-630-4259 or http://www.meridenct.gov

Winterfest Hartford 2017 is open through January 7th with free ice skating at Bushnell Park in Hartford including free skate rentals! 11am to 8pm most days. http://www.winterfesthartford.com

Christmas By Candlelight kicks off this Saturday and Sunday at Old Sturbridge Village and continues weekends through the 23rd. Enjoy Musical performances 3-8p along with a North Pole Village, talking Christmas Trees, train display, Gingerbread and Quilts, Sleigh Rides and festive foods too! http://www.osvchristmas.org

See more than 320 Gingerbread Houses on display at the Children’s Museum of West Hartford on Trout Brook Drive now through January 14th. 1,200lbs of dough, 720lbs of icing and 310lbs of candy created these masterpieces! Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm. Admission is $14.75 Adults, $13.75 for Seniors and Children 2 to 12. http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

The Woman’s Club of Enfield and the Enfield Food Shelf are joining together for the 2nd annual “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration is ending Sunday at Enfield Square. Friday from 3 to 8pm, Saturday 11 to 8pm and Sunday 11 to 5pm. Admission is free. Holiday crafts will be available for children 12 and under. Proceeds from the event will benefit Enfield Food Shelf and Woman’s Club of Enfield. For more information contact Sharon DAmbrosio of the Woman’s Club of Enfield at 860-763-5660 and / or Kathleen Souvigney of the Enfield Food Shelf at 860-741-7321.

Get your shopping done at the Simsbury Holiday Market and Village Saturday 10am at Andy’s Market in Simsbury. 860-989-7045 or http://www.simsburyholidaymarket.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England is open for the season! http://www.sixflags.com

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open for the season! http://www.lakecompounce.com

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

See the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester Sundays between 1 and 4pm through December 17th.

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org