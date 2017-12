Credit: Dreamstime

With the cold weather in full effect some of us still long for those tastes of summer. Nothing beats a good rack of ribs off the grill and of course for most of us, we can’t get that same feeling during the cold months.

This recipe is great because it gets that same smell and flavor across, and with a little coleslaw and the right buns, you can treat the family to a summer meal right in the middle of a snow storm! Click here to check out the recipe!