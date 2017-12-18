If you have been busy this Christmas Season ( and who isn’t?) I have a few ideas that are still really thoughtful and you can pick up at a HomeGoods or Marshall’s.

1. Seriously cute phone chargers! They also have a decent supply of cell phone covers that are sparkly or playful for those on your list that like that.

2. A great assortment of daily journals that can give the recipient a place to keep organized and to journal some ideas going into the new year ahead.

3. A warm comfy throw. I received one as a gift last year and when it got cold this year pulled it out of storage and it gave me a cozy, joyful, feeling all over again!

Click this link for dozens of ideas that sparkle n’ shine!