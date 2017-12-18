By Joan Dylan

If you have been busy this Christmas Season ( and who isn’t?) I have a few ideas that are still really thoughtful and you can pick up at a HomeGoods or Marshall’s.

1.     Seriously cute phone chargers!  They also have a decent supply of cell phone covers that are sparkly or playful for those on your list that like that.

2.     A great assortment of daily journals that can give the recipient a place to keep organized and to journal some ideas going into the new year ahead.

3.     A warm comfy throw. I received one as a gift last year and when it got cold this year pulled it out of storage and it gave me a cozy, joyful, feeling all over again!

Click this link for dozens of ideas that sparkle n’ shine!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Join Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live