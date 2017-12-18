Thank you to all the listeners who called in on this Monday night to reach out in new relationships, reminisce about family memories and share the love of the one’s they are celebrating with. Like Megan in Holyoke, MA with a message for Tim, someone she met at work about six months ago. She is heading off on a Caribbean cruise she had planned before they met. That will mean time apart at the beginning of a new relationship. Megan says not to worry in her PillowTalk dedication: ” I love you Tim. The time will fly by super fast.” Her song was by Kelly Clarkson.

Linda from Southington and Dave from Portland were both thinking about siblings who they miss. Not only is it the holiday season, but there are birthday celebrations involved. Happy birthday to Linda who is missing her older sister Judy. She misses Judy’s personality and they really bonded. There are five brothers between them. Linda wanted a Michael Bolton song.

Dave from Portland misses his brother but has fond memories of his brother Chris fishing with their dad. Chris’ birthday would have been on Christmas eve. A Roy Orbison Christmas classic takes him back.