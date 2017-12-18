(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

If you’re of a certain age, like me, then the original Star Wars was a memorable part of your youth. Therefore, you probably have a certain fondness for the movie franchise that can’t be explained to the younger, or older, generations.

With that in mind, I took in Star Wars: The Last Jedi this morning. And while the theater wasn’t full, there were a surprising number of people there for 9:20 on a Monday morning. I guess that interest is what helped propel this movie to the 2nd best opening weekend for any film, behind The Force Awakens, earning $450 million in just three days. ($220 million in North America alone.)

Now I’ll admit, I haven’t seen every single one of the movies, I kind of lost interest with the introduction of Jar Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace. And I’m sure there are some who will feel that way with a certain character in the latest film. However, it didn’t bother me. In fact, I enjoyed most of the humor that was included with the latest installment.

And while I’m sure some hardcore fans will find issues, I’m not one to delve that deeply into it. If you enjoyed the original, I recommend seeing The Last Jedi. If you didn’t, then don’t bother.