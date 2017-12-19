Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Lady Gaga wrapped her North American tour on December 18 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. The final tour stop had added meaning, as it fell on the anniversary of her late aunt’s death.

Gaga’s latest album, Joanne, was inspired by her aunt Joanne who died 12 years before her birth at the age of 19 due to complications from Lupus. The singer shared a special message on Twitter honoring her aunt as well as performed her song “Joanne” at the concert.

“Today is the anniversary of my father’s sister Joanne’s passing,” Gaga wrote on Twitter. “12-18-1974 It also happens to be our last #JoanneWorldTour date playing North America. I’m very sentimental @MarkRonson, who I wrote Joanne with will be here, in the audience and on stage. #Joanne #LupusAwareness

One fan captured part of Gaga’s poignant performance of “Joanne” with Ronson. Watch it below.