Do you like long runs/hikes, car rides, playing tug, and playing fetch? If so, then Nikita might be just the girl for you! This loyal little lovebug is just the best! She adores her people and though she can be a bit shy at first, once she comes around, she’s a friend for life. She loves her yard and watching life happen although she is not fond of the squirrels and has been known to give them a good chase! This 6-year-old girl is around 65 pounds and is crate-trained. She would love a fenced-in yard, though she does not require one, and is so excited to meet her new best friends! For more info, call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail Daryl@ourcompanions.org