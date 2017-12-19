By Mary Scanlon

vernon manor 4color logo Tell Me Something Good, December 19th, 2017

We all know that Connecticut is a great place to live
We’ve got the four seasons, great schools and colleges, beaches, mountains, great places to work, exciting things to do … I could go on forever
Well, saying Connecticut is a great place isn’t just an opinion…A statistical analysis of key factors ranked Connecticut as the third-best state to live in in the whole country!!

AND

In more good news, you’re probably almost done your holiday shopping! That means it’s time to slow down and actually enjoy the magic of the season before it’s gone!
If you haven’t been to the theater to see any holiday classics yet this year, don’t wait any longer.

