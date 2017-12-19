By Joan Dylan

I was in Pier 1 and kept seeing these Christmas Pickles and thought to myself…. wha????  I figured it was probably Polish or a German tradition but turns out it is classic Americana! In the 1890’s when Woolworth’s Department Store  saw a huge rise in glass ornies, they decided to create a Pickle.  I have also heard that many families hide the pickle somewhere on the tree where it is very hard to find  and the very first family member that spots it has good luck all the new year through.  Read all about it right here!

