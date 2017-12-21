By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: dreamstime

Vermont native, Robert Frost wrote some incredible poetry. But you don’t often get a chance to hear (or see) someone so admired reading one of their own creations.

So enjoy this chance to see one of the greatest poets of the 20th century reading one of his best known and most loved works, Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening.

 

