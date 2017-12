I just read an article that kinda freaked me out! There are passwords that are so easy to figure out and yet… we use them so much that they made a top 2017 list of overused passwords.

123456 Querty Password iloveyou Letmein 5678910 whatever hello freedom andddddddddddd now in the line up?? Starwars! So do not use any of these in 2018!