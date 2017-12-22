Show Preview

Merry Early Christmas here from the Jim Brickman show, we hope you’re having an excellent holiday weekend! This week we talk with Jane Lynch about her new holiday album and Bob, Hannah and Jim tell you all about their favorite tour bus recipe. First up, Shania Twain is here to talk about her favorite holiday traditions, all this and more on this weekends edition of The Jim Brickman Show.

Guests

Shania Twain – Country Star

Jane Lynch – Actress, Singer

Amy McCready – Author and Mom Expert

Tune in from 6am – 10am on the air and online for the Jim Brickman Show.

Here are this weeks Brickman Bonus Videos. Two complete Christmas Albums to Enjoy