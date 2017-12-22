By Joan Dylan

Being your Radio Home For the Holidays we have certainly heard our share of original Christmas remixes: some great, some not so much. This  group called SHEL is featured below and on our station with their remix of “Sleigh Ride” and it is so unique and fun!  SHEL is actually made up of 4 sisters from Colorado. The Holbrook sisters are: Sara,Hannah, Eva, and Liza. So the acronym is SHEL using the first letter of each sisters name. The video below is so sweet and they even created their own art for this original video!  Enjoy.

 

