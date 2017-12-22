MUSIC:

The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun is packed with FREE entertainment this weekend! Chubby Checker visits Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 8pm is Ronnie Spector‘s Best Christmas Ever and Sunday at 7:00 The Cartells stop in. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Mike Delgudice & Big Shot bring the music of Billy Joel to Infinity Hall in Norfolk Friday at 8pm and at Infinity Hall in Hartford Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $39-$59. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

THEATER:

“The 20th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” returns to Hartford Stage with a brand new Scrooge – Michael Preston! Runs through December 30th… 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 30th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Christmas on the Rocks” takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through Saturday. Tickets $30-$65. http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

Witness 5,000 years of civilization reborn with Shen Yun at the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday 7:30pm and Saturday 2:30 & 7:30pm. Tickets $88.50-$138.50. 203-346-2000 or http://www.palacetheaterct.org

EVENTS:

Take the family on a drive through Holiday Light Fantasia… a 2 mile run of more than one million holiday twinkling lights at Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st. Sunday through Thursdays 5 to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 5-10pm. $15 per car benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp. http://www.holidaylightfantasia.org

Festival of Silver Lights shines bright in Hubbard Park in Meriden through Janaury 1st. This drive through event is FREE and is open daily 5pm to Midnight. 203-630-4259 or http://www.meridenct.gov

Winterfest Hartford 2017 is open through January 7th with free ice skating at Bushnell Park in Hartford including free skate rentals! 11am to 8pm most days. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours are noon to 4pm. http://www.winterfesthartford.com

Christmas By Candlelight kicks off this Saturday and Sunday at Old Sturbridge Village and continues weekends through Saturday. Enjoy Musical performances 3-8p along with a North Pole Village, talking Christmas Trees, train display, Gingerbread and Quilts, Sleigh Rides and festive foods too! http://www.osvchristmas.org

See more than 320 Gingerbread Houses on display at the Children’s Museum of West Hartford on Trout Brook Drive now through January 14th. 1,200lbs of dough, 720lbs of icing and 310lbs of candy created these masterpieces! Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm. Admission is $14.75 Adults, $13.75 for Seniors and Children 2 to 12. http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England is open for the season! http://www.sixflags.com

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open for the season! http://www.lakecompounce.com

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org