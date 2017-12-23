Photo Credit: Dreamstime
If you’re entertaining this holiday season you’ve surely felt the pressure to put out a good spread for your guests. Few meals are as important as Christmas morning breakfast in my family and this recipe is a favorite.
Easy to find ingredients and the assembly isn’t complicated. The best part is that with very little effort you can serve a dish that the whole family will want seconds of, and don’t forget to play with it by adding in your favorite veggies. Click here for the recipe!
Comments
LeiaMore from Leia