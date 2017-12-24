By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock.   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win YOUR CHOICE OF NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION!

  1. a pair of tickets to Robin Thicke December 31st 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life! (Value: $78)
  2. 4 Admission to First Night Hartford.  (Value: $48)

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Yankee Swap Week

You’ll win four tickets to Disney on Ice: Frozen  January 11, 2018 at XL Center in Hartford.  (Value: $80)

Tuesday don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

