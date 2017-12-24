We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus –
You’ll win YOUR CHOICE OF NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION!
- a pair of tickets to Robin Thicke December 31st 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life! (Value: $78)
- 4 Admission to First Night Hartford. (Value: $48)
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Yankee Swap Week
You’ll win four tickets to Disney on Ice: Frozen January 11, 2018 at XL Center in Hartford. (Value: $80)
Tuesday don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!
It’s going to be a great week!