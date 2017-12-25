Thursday, December 7 10:25am to 10:55 started the day with a tremendous throbbing pain above my left eye and forehead. Very busy 12 hour day at work yesterday. Didn’t get a chance to meditate on Wednesday the sixth thought about it. When I got home, tried for five minutes then thought better to get sleep and have a better meditation session the following morning which brought me to now. Life has a way of getting in the way sometimes.

Sat on the edge of the bed and concentrated my energy my minds eye to the throbbing pain previously referred to. Feet firmly on the floor back straight Good posture. Seem to grow in physical strength as my intent became stronger to focusing on the thought “May I be happy, may I be peaceful, may I be free from harm” with each inhalation my hand position changed several times starting with hands just above knees with thumb and first finger open on both hands alternating to a praying position and then back again probably three or four maybe five times during the meditation. At one point really got a sense of my fingers on each hand from top to bottom touch each other felt really good Time seemed to drag a little today I even cheated and looked at my time piece three minutes 11 seconds left not the ideal way to approach it if I get a chance would like to see sit again later today. Still feeling tired and residual tension on the right side of my forehead diminished some.

Side note: Life has a way of getting in the way sometimes. That’s one of the challenges to a good meditation practice. Is it worth the benefit to make the sacrifice and make it a priority? It’s a discipline. Confronting things like that help in other aspects of your life when they arise.