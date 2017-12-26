Photo credit: dreamstime

It’s that time of year! The time to be inundated with ‘best of’ lists. And as the old saying goes, “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Therefore, here’s an easy way to get your own ‘best of’ on Instagram; which you can, of course, share on Facebook and Twitter.

Simply click on the link for bestnine2017, enter your user name, and wait. You’ll get your 9 most liked photos for 2017. Enjoy!