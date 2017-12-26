Photo credit: dreamstime
It’s that time of year! The time to be inundated with ‘best of’ lists. And as the old saying goes, “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Therefore, here’s an easy way to get your own ‘best of’ on Instagram; which you can, of course, share on Facebook and Twitter.
Simply click on the link for bestnine2017, enter your user name, and wait. You’ll get your 9 most liked photos for 2017. Enjoy!
Comments
Chuck TaylorMy radio career began right here in Connecticut when I started Reporting on the stock car races at the now defunct Danbury Fair Race-arena, at the...More from Chuck Taylor