(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Your next electric bill may be a little higher if you’ve been running Christmas lights for the the last month, but it won’t be anything like the bill a Pennsylvania woman recently received. Mary Horomanski went online to check her statement and was shocked to see that she owed a whopping $284,460,000,000. That’s 284 billion, with a b, dollars. There was some good news. The full amount wasn’t due until November 2018.

A spokesman for Penelec, Mary’s electricity provider, said that the decimal point was misplaced. She really only owes $284.46. Horomanski was worried that the new Christmas lights they put up this year had been installed incorrectly.