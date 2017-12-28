By Chuck Taylor
If you or someone you know had a new baby this year, there’s a good chance that name is on one of these lists. These were the most popular names according to the Social Security Administration’s annual baby name list, which is based on the most popular names on birth certificates.

 

FOR BOYS:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. William
  4. Mason
  5. James

FOR GIRLS:

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Ava
  4. Sophia
  5. Isabella

 

