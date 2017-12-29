Show Preview

Welcome to the Jim Brickman show! It’s Bob of the B-Team here wishing you a happy last weekend of the year. Jim is taking a well deserved break after the holiday tour so today we’ll take a look back at the best of Tour Bus Confidential 2017! We’re rewinding to some of our best celebrity interviews from this year, including Jane Lynch, Shania Twain, and my personal favorite, Barry Manilow… but first Jims chat with former child star and former touring partner, our friend Donny Osmond. That’s next on the Jim Brickman Show. Tune in Saturday at 6-10am on the air and on line at wrch.com.

