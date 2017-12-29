MUSIC:

The B-52s perform at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods at 9PM December 31st http://www.foxwoods.com

The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun is packed with FREE entertainment this weekend! The Spinners visit Friday and The Boogie Wonderband on Sunday at 7:00 The Cartells stop in. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Robin Thicke at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, December 31st 2017 8:00pm http://www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

“The 20th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” returns to Hartford Stage with a brand new Scrooge – Michael Preston! Runs through December 30th… 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 30th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Pinkalicious: The Musical” is based on the popular series of children’s books is at the Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven for two performances Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then will return to Connecticut three months from now for two shows at Westport Playhouse on March 11. Tickets to the Shubert stop are $19 to $34. 203-562-5666, shubert.com.

EVENTS:

John Oliver is at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, for a whopping four shows over two nights, Dec. 29 at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 7 and 10 p.m. $74 and $89. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.

Kevin Hart is at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, with his “Irresponsible Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30. $79 to $155. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.

Paul Mercurio is at Comix Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun 2 show 7:30 and 10:00PM http://www.comixmohegansun.com

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Christian Academy Of Arts Science & Technology in Vernon will host a screening of a documentary about an odd event in the history of game shows.

“Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much” tells the story of Ted Slauson. From 1972 to 2008, Slauson followed “The Price Is Right” so closely he memorized and recorded the prices of products given away on the show. In 2008, he helped a contestant place a perfect bid on an item, which led to scandal. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. at the school at 4 Park St. Admission is $10. perfectbidmovie.com.

1st NIGHT HARTFORD!

Wristbands, which grant admission to the day’s activities, can be bought online at firstnighthartford.org or in person at AAA branch offices in West Hartford, Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Plainville, Old Saybrook and Waterford; CBT/Berkshire Bank offices in Farmington, Glastonbury, Newington, Rocky Hill, Vernon, West Hartford and Windsor; the CT Transit Information Booth in State House Square; Highland Park Markets in Farmington, Glastonbury, Manchester, South Windsor, Suffield and Coventry; at the Old State House; at Radisson Hotel Hartford; and at Whole Foods in West Hartford.

Wristbands are $12 for adults, $3 ages 3 to 15, free 2 and younger. If bought online, shipping is $2.50. The last day to buy a wristband online is Dec. 26. For a map of where to buy wristbands on the day of the event, and parking costs and locations, visit firstnighthartford.org.

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

