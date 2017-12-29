(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

If you’re going to Times Square in New York City, you’ll have close to one million people joining you! If you’re just staying home and watching the ball drop on TV, you’ll be among the one billion people who plan on doing that.

The ball is covered with 2,688 crystals which are lit by 32,000 L.E.D.’s, measures 12 feet in diameter, and weighs nearly 6 tons!

2,000 pounds of confetti will be dropped on Times Square.

44% of adults plan on kissing someone at Midnight.

61% will say a prayer.

22% will fall asleep before 2018 arrives.

45% of Americans will make resolutions. (Losing weight is the most common.)

Whatever you’re doing, be safe and enjoy! Happy New Year!