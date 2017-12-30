By Delilah
Photo Premiere Radio Network
Tonight’s Delilah dilemma is a fabulous one perhaps the best I ever received… the most exciting. it comes from Luke,  who is making a comfortable living but not reaching for his goals not living to his full potential not making his dreams come true.  Simply working for a living.
Luke, this is what I have to say to you, you only get one life.   God has put you here for a specific times and a specific purpose and only you know in your heart of hearts what that purpose might be.  You are not living up to that purpose if you are not reaching for your dreams if you are not living life fully you are wasting your life.  Better job doesn’t matter if you have a decent income doesn’t matter blah blah blah… you’re wasting what you were created for.  You have got specific insights and talents and gifts that are uniquely yours that set you apart from everybody else who is alive today and who has ever been alive.  You are that unique!  if you are not doing what it is that you are created to do, what you know in your heart of hearts, in the depths of your soul what you’re supposed to do whether it singing, dancing or painting, or maybe it’s to be an electrician or an inventor or an engineer I don’t know what it is, but if you’re not doing what you are created to do you are just a merely living day-to-day to pay the bills you are wasting the gifts God has given you.  Don’t do that.. don’t bury your dreams… reach for your dreams and I promise you If you will reach for your dreams and go for it even if you don’t make as much money, you’ll be so much happier.  Go for the gusto reach for your dreams…take a leap of faith -D

 

