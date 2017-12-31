Photo Credit: Dreamstime

If you’ve ever hosted a holiday party before you know that once the crowd goes home you’ve got quite a task on your hands. Most of us just end up throwing things away and maybe recycling all of those wine bottles but there’s a better idea that will carry you right into next year!

Rather than throw away the bottles why not reuse them? If you’re like me you struggle to find the right holiday decorations and of course you struggle for the energy to decorate at all if you’ve got a busy work schedule. Setting aside your leftover wine bottles can be a great project and you’ve got a whole year to do it and use it for the following year! Click here for some instructions!