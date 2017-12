This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best once again talks with Tamara Moreland, the Northwest Central Regional Minister of the The United Church of Christ. They will be touching on such topics as why should church be an option, how to invite people back to church, informing and understanding #metoo, accountability as well as many other things. Music in this week’s show is provided by Cece Winans and many others.

