By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Tuesday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – 

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium Saturday, April 7th 7:30pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. (Value: $70)

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –   New Jersey & You Week!

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Broadway smash Jersey Boys coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday, March 23rd at 8pm. (Value: $115)

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new.  We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, skilled nursing and rehabilitation!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

