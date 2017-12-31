We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Tuesday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium Saturday, April 7th 7:30pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. (Value: $70)
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – New Jersey & You Week!
You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Broadway smash Jersey Boys coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday, March 23rd at 8pm. (Value: $115)
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new. We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!
Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, skilled nursing and rehabilitation!
Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!