Happy new year to you. It’s hard to believe we’re 18 years, almost one generation into the “new millennium.” I hope you enjoyed your New Year’s Eve celebration with someone special and survived the cold.

I’ve been to see the ball drop in New York City once in all my years. My friend Jim and his girlfriend at the time, Kelly came in from Southern California and we went together. I can still feel the three of us walking up one of the long avenues to Times Square. The thing I remember most was the roar of the crowd, the intensity of the energy growing with each second. It sounded like a 747 or 757 jet engine, almost deafening. I’ve never heard anything like it before or since. I remember sort of getting pinned up against a building on a corner as the ball dropped down to the new year. And within a matter of minutes, just like that, the huge crowd dispersed. It’s something that everyone should get a chance to experience at least once in their life.

My New Year’s eve this year was much quieter and more mellow then those willing to stand up to the single-digit temperatures for hours. I stayed in and did almost 2 hours of meditation leading up to the new year.At first my thoughts were quite scattered almost too many to handle so I decided to focus on being happy, being healthy and out of harm’s way. I concentrated on an area from my cheeks up to where the top of my nose meets my forehead. At the beginning it was totally congested. By the end, the blockage was gone and my face opened up and relaxed almost to the point of not being able to feel it was there. My face suddenly was very light. There was plenty of tearing in the eyes first the left then the right and at the beginning I felt cold but as I got into the meditation things warmed up a little. My hands were mostly in a praying position and felt particularly good especially when I could truly feel the fingers on each hand coming together to meet the other fingers. Breaths were deep and extraordinarily long, posture was good.

I hope sharing my experiences through my diary over the last several days has helped you in some way. Maybe, encouraging you to meditate. Or realizing that having an active mind that wanders is okay. Ultimately bringing you peace of mind and really living in the moment. It all comes back to following your breath.

I look forward to talking to you once again starting Tuesday night at seven after some time off and we can enjoy a night of PillowTalk together from eight until midnight. I hope you’ll check in with me and let me know how you’re doing because I’d love to play a love song request for you or get a dedication out to your special someone. Thank you so much for listening. Have a great 2018.

Sincerely,

Dean Richards