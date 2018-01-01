By Allan Camp
Feel It Still, is number 10 on the Mediabase charts this weekend. The band is Portland Oregon based and has been around since the early 2000’s putting out an album a year.  They just have been in other genres.

I checked their genre and they are considered Alternative Rock, Psychedelic Rock, Funk.  Portugal The Man is comprised of John Gorley on lead vocals, Zack Carothers who has played with John since High School in Alaska, Kyle Quinn, Jason Sechrist and Eric Howk.

The song is from the Album Woodstock.  The title came from a conversation John had with his father about a misplaced Woodstock ticket.

