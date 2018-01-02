Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The Coachella 2018 lineup is here.

As rumored, this year’s headliners will be Beyoncé, Eminem and the Weeknd.

Beyoncé’s headliner status was a foregone conclusion, as the superstar was originally slated to top last year’s bill, but had to pull out due to her pregnancy with twins.

Other major acts set for this year’s California desert festival include Cardi B, Migos, A Perfect Circle, alt-j, CHIC with Nile Rodgers, the Neighbourhood, Vince Staples, Miguel and Portugal. the Man.

Coachella 2018 is set for the weekends of April 13-15 & April 20-22.

Passes for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival go on sale Friday, January 5 at 12:00 PM PST at coachella.com.

See the complete lineup below.