(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you resolved to do something different in 2018, you’re certainly not alone. Almost 70% of people said they were resolving to make a change for the new year. I’m among those who don’t bother. I’ve often felt that if you want to make a change, do it. No need in waiting for a ceremonial first day of the year to improve the quality of your life; or at least make an attempt at it. Nonetheless, here are the top changes people vowed to make this year:

Eat Better/Exercise More/Spend Less (these 3 were tied for the top spot) Take Better Care of Myself (get more sleep, quit smoking, etc.) Read More Learn a New Skill Get a New Job

Keep in mind, that even if you mess up, don’t give up. Just because you had one cigarette this morning, doesn’t mean you might just as well keep smoking. Focus on making progress, not being perfect. Good luck attaining your goals this year!