After 5 seasons of super popular show Fixer Upper, team Gaines announced they had prayed on it and deliberated long and hard and were ending the show. Chip and Joanna already have four kids between the ages of 7 and 12 and now, they have just announced a baby on the way for 39-year-old Joanna! Hmmm maybe this is why they ended the show. Congrats! read more here!