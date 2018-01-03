Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your favorite Piano Sensation Jim Brickman as he returns to Hartford to Share The Love. Join Jim as he shares the evening playing his popular love songs including “Love Of My Life,” “The Gift,” and “Valentine.” Bring your family, friends or that special someone to celebrate love.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the sounds of award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist Jim Brickman as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. Get ready for a night of emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. A personal escape with stirring solo piano hits and timeless collaborations like ‘Valentine’, ‘Angel Eyes’, and ‘Love of My Life’. Brickman’s engaging stage presence seamlessly blends mood and music, letting your imagination take you wherever you want it to go. Jim Brickman strikes the perfect chord of musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and audience interaction. Bring your family, friends or that special someone and get ready for a night of love, laughter and music with Jim Brickman.

