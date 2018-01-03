(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

I guess technically it’s Sir Richard Starkey, although his pals will just call him Sir Ringo! The queen’s annual New Year’s Day list of names who will be honored with knighthood at some point in 2018. In total, 1,123 names made the list, which also included Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

Ringo joins his former Beatles band mate Paul McCartney as a Knight Bachelor for their services to music. McCartney received his honor in 1997.

The Queen’s New Year Honors list seeks to recognize “the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.” It is issued via the U.K. Government’s Cabinet Office. The physical ceremonies for those whose awards merit them take place at a later date, usually in Buckingham Palace in London. The tradition has been in place since 1890, when it was begun during the reign of Queen Victoria.