Ebbet is a very BIG boy! This five year old weighs in at a whopping 90 pounds of pure love and energy. Ebbet loves exercise and needs a lot of it. His new home must have a six foot+ secure fence to ensure he has an adequate place to run and play. He loves his people and is sure to be the best friend you’ve ever had, though he needs to be the king of his own castle – so make him the only pet please! If you think you have the perfect environment and time to work with Ebbet, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999, ext.302

