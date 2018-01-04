By Chuck Taylor
Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

If you went to a concert last year, there’s a good chance it was to see one of these artists. According to the concert website pollstar, These were the top grossing tours of 2017.

  1. U2 – $316 million
  2. Guns N’ Roses – $292.5 million
  3. Coldplay – $238 million
  4. Bruno Mars – $200.1 million
  5. Metallica – $152.8 million
  6. Depeche Mode – $141.1 million
  7. Paul McCartney – $132 million
  8. Ed Sheeran – $124.1 million
  9. Rolling Stones – $120 million
  10. Garth Brooks – $101.4 million

Since the list is determined by total amount of money made, the cost of the ticket has a big impact. For example, U2 sold 2.71 million tickets compared to Guns n’ Roses’ 2.68 million. However, since U2 charged more than $40 more per ticket, that is what is responsible for the gap in the gross.

