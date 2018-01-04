I think is one of the most inspiring dedications I’ve ever received from a listener on the PillowTalk love lines. Yolanda is back in Connecticut and it’s the first time she has called me since 2014. She has spent a lot of time in Florida over the last four years. She used to live in Connecticut and she told me on the PillowTalk love lines during our conversation that she’s been bullied in the past. It left her dealing with a bout of depression. She eventually left the area and went to Florida to be with friends. She came face to face with either hospitalization or having the courage to make changes herself. She chose courage and self improvement.

During that time and with their help she did a lot of soul searching. She built her self-esteem by getting involved in activities she was interested in and has a passion for. She eliminated the negativity in her life by hanging out with a different crowd. Best of all, she did this all herself by digging down deep within herself and falling back on her faith. She found that she has the power within herself to change for the better.

She called to tell me and everyone listening to never get depressed or get down on yourself. You have the power within yourself to have the better life you really want and deserve.