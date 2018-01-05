Congratulations to Ray and Evelyn of Windsor. It was 39 years ago on Friday night that Ray asked Evelyn to be his girl. She said yes and they have never looked back. Thanks to both of them for turning to PillowTalk on Lite 100.5 WRCH to celebrate their special occasion. It’s something they have been doing every weeknight for decades! Listen below to hear my conversation with Ray and then immediately following is Evelyn’s return dedication. Thank you for always being there the way you have been there for each other.

Ray & Evelyn In Windsor