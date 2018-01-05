By Dean Richards

Congratulations to Ray and Evelyn of Windsor. It was 39 years ago on Friday night that Ray asked Evelyn to be his girl. She said yes and they have never looked back. Thanks to both of them for turning to PillowTalk on Lite 100.5 WRCH to celebrate their special occasion. It’s something they have been doing every weeknight for decades! Listen below to hear my conversation with Ray and then immediately following is Evelyn’s return dedication. Thank you for always being there the way you have been there for each other.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live