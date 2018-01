Just saw this story and have checked it out with several sources so it is NOT “fake news”! Oksana Zaharov, Mom of two, stopped into a drugstore in Manhattan to grab a scratch off ticket for a buck and as fate ( or destiny) would have it, the clerk made a mistake and gave her a “Set For Life Ticket”. Zaharov felt bad for the clerk and took it home only to use it as a bookmark for a couple weeks! Well, she is now 5 million dollars richer!



