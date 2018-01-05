By Jim Brickman

Welcome to the Jim Brickman show! It’s Bob of the B-Team here, taking you on a journey through the last twelve months of shenanigans between myself, Brickman and Brynne. From astrology to Bodak Yellow, no stone goes unturned and no topic undiscussed. First up, Brynne takes us to her Happy Places.  Plus, don’t miss the UK’s Russell Watson as he plays “Name that Tune!

More on the Jim Brickman “Share The Love” Valentines Concert at Hartford’s Bushnell.   Click HERE

