Photo credit: dreamstime

If you have a child who is heading off to college next year, these are the toughest ones to get accepted to:

Harvey Mudd College (in Claremont, CA has a 12.9% acceptance rate; annual tuition $54,000; enrollment 735) Cornell University (Ithaca, NY; 15%; $50,000; 23,016) Amherst College (Amherst, MA; 14%; $60,400; 1,792) Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN; 12%; $44,712 ; 44,496) Northwestern University (Evanston, IL; 13%; $50,424; 21,000)

Better start getting those applications in the mail if you want to have a chance to get into one of these schools.