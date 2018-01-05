By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: dreamstime

If you have a child who is heading off to college next year, these are the toughest ones to get accepted to:

  1. Harvey Mudd College (in Claremont, CA has a 12.9% acceptance rate; annual tuition $54,000; enrollment 735)
  2. Cornell University (Ithaca, NY; 15%; $50,000; 23,016)
  3. Amherst College (Amherst, MA; 14%; $60,400; 1,792)
  4. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN; 12%; $44,712 ; 44,496)
  5. Northwestern University (Evanston, IL; 13%; $50,424; 21,000)

Better start getting those applications in the mail if you want to have a chance to get into one of these schools.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

School Closings & Delays
Ski Card

Listen Live