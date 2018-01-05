The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun serves up FREE entertainment with Vince Neil of Motley Crue Friday at 8pm. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful comes to the Kate in Old Saybrook Saturday 8pm. Tickets $62-$65. 860-510-0473 or http://www.thekate.org

THEATER:

“The Last Romance” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 3rd. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Steel Magnolias” is live at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through January 28th. Tickets $30-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

EVENTS:

Wrap up the season with a unique Christmas and Epiphany celebration – The 51st Annual Boar’s Head & Yule Log Festival boasts music, medieval performers, live animals and more Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 3 & 6:30pm and Sunday 1:30 & 5pm at the Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Avenue, Hartford. 860-525-5696 or http://www.ahcc.org

Sunday is the LAST SKATE of the year at Winterfest Hartford! Enjoy free ice skating at Bushnell Park in Hartford including free skate rentals through Sunday 11am to 8pm daily. http://www.winterfesthartford.com

Enjoy Hartford Wolfpack Hockey at XL Center in Hartford Saturday 7pm vs. the Syracuse Crunch and Sunday 5pm vs. the Utica Comets. Youth tickets are $10. Adults $20-$45. http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com Don’t miss the all-new Hockey Happy Hour 2 hours prior to all Hartford Wolf Pack and University of Connecticut Hockey games. Ticketed fans are welcomed to the Comcast Coliseum Club Restaurant at the XL Center to enjoy $2 domestic beers and $5 appetizers prior to puck drop. The Club Restaurant is located on the 200 suite level of the venue and can be easily accessed using the Trumbull Street Entrance.

Hog River Brewing, 1429 Park Street in Hartford is the place for Winter Brews and BBQ Saturday 6:30-11pm. This fundraiser for Conard High School Safe Graduation is $25 per person (includes 2 local crafted beers) or $10 for designated drivers. Food will be available for purchase from Bears BBQ Smokehouse. http://www.hogriverbrewing.com

See more than 320 Gingerbread Houses on display at the Children’s Museum of West Hartford on Trout Brook Drive now through January 14th. 1,200lbs of dough, 720lbs of icing and 310lbs of candy created these masterpieces! Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm. Admission is $14.75 Adults, $13.75 for Seniors and Children 2 to 12. http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org