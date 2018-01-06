This Delilah dilemma is from Derek who has fallen in love with his best friend it’s a long distance relationship they been best friends for over 4 years and he wants to know does he jeopardize the friendship by confessing his true love.

Derek if you’re truly best friends nothing will jeopardize your friendship certainly being honest with her about how you are head over heels in love with her is not going to jeopardize a true friendship. She may not feel the same way, she may have put those feelings on hold because your letter says she was crazy about you in the past but you eased into a friendship rather than a romance so maybe be she can’t rekindle those feelings. I highly doubt it. If you are as cute as you are sweet in this letter, she probably has been nurturing the same attraction but there’s only one way to find out and that’s to be honest and tell her listen I cherish our friendship, I don’t wanna impact that in any way, I just hold your hand and kiss your face and spend the rest of my life loving you, I’ll be a happy man!…. something subtle like that 🙂 -D



