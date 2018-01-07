By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock.   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –  Savory Magazine Recipe Week!

You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine! It’s a New Year and a New You! Savory Magazine is focusing on new ideas to keep your lifestyle on track in 2018! Pick up your copy at Stop & Shop now! (Value: $50)

stop n shop feat This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Dancing with the Stars Week

You’ll win a pair of tickets Dancing with the Stars coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, January 26th at 8pm PLUS a $25 food voucher!. Tickets are on sale now thru Ticketmaster.com but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life! (Value: $115)

dancingwiththestars logolockup1 lr This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

 

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

Own it today on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital!

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to a film of your choice from MovieTickets.com

movietickets This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Tuesday is Try it Tuesday at 6:40… Allan, Mike & Mary try out new products & let you know their thoughts… PLUS don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

