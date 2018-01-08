PHOTOCREDIT:JD

I want to reach out to all teachers today! This is an amazing opportunity for your High School Sophomores and Juniors to get major leadership skills from the U.S. Marine Corps!!! The USMC is now accepting applications for the 2018 Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy in July. Students will hear from notable speakers from around the country, including entrepreneurs, Holocaust survivors and Marines. High School sophomores and juniors are welcome to apply.

For more information, CLICK HERE. Or reach out to

Sergeant Connor Hancock

Office: (413) 378-1601

connor.hancock@marines.usmc.mil

connorjhancock@gmail.com