By Chuck Taylor
(Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK)

It was announced earlier today (Monday 1/8) that P!nk will perform the Star-Spangled Banner before the big game in Minneapolis on February 4th.

The 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will take the stage in front of the world’s largest television audience this year on NBC. Approximately 110-million people tune in to watch the big game.

Previous performers of the National Anthem have included Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Cher, Garth Brooks, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Neil Diamond, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, and Luke Bryan.

Justin Timberlake will be this year’s performer at halftime. Timberlake has previously been a part of the halftime festivities on 2 other occasions, including the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson in 2004.

